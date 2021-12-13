Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.36 and its 200-day moving average is $366.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.