Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.10% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 750.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $714,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAT opened at $2.06 on Monday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 3.17.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 119.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

