Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,523 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,524,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,957,760. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.