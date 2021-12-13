Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 27,000 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

