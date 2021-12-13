Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $261.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $261.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

