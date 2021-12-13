Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 988 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.