Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

FUBO stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

