Head-To-Head Analysis: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASML and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 20.07 $4.06 billion $15.77 49.58 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASML and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 2 5 13 0 2.55 Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $770.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Velo3D has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than ASML.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 30.52% 43.16% 20.11% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASML beats Velo3D on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

