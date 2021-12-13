Head to Head Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vivid Seats and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.64%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $3.34 million 137.88 -$34.21 million ($0.94) -6.94

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -6.81% -26.96% -18.33%

Summary

Vivid Seats beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

