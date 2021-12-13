Head to Head Comparison: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.27 $3.56 billion $3.13 19.89

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Benson Hill and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mondelez International 0 1 7 0 2.88

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $68.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Mondelez International 15.70% 14.54% 5.98%

Summary

Mondelez International beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

