Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,332,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 624,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

