Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00169933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.97 or 0.00511453 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056982 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

