Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.75 Million

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post sales of $204.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the highest is $208.40 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $854.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $914.74 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,540,142. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.06. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

