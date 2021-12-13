Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 32,767 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

