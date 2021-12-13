Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

