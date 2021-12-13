Hendershot Investments Inc. Invests $4.93 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $167.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average is $168.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

