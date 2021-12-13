Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

