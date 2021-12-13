Hendershot Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $159.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

