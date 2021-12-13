Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.50 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

