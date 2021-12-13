Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

HSIC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

