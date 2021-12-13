Hexavest Inc. Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,974 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $56.87. 142,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,432. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

