Hexavest Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.19. 3,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.39 and its 200-day moving average is $430.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

