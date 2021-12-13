Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,853 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $237.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

