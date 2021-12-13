Hexavest Inc. Purchases 29,611 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,220. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

