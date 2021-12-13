Hexavest Inc. Sells 30,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,685 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $97.70. 185,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,810,771. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

