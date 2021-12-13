Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG traded down $30.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,691.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,727.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

