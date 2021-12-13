Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

