Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,446,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

