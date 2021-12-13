Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.