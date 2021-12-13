HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,196,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

