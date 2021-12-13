Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HIW stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

