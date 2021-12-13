Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 56

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price lowered by Barclays from CHF 59 to CHF 56 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

