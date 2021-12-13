Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $3,453,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.40. 22,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,656. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

