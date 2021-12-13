Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

