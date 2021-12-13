Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.