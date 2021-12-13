Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.62

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 26408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,943 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

