Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

