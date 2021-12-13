Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

H traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.63. 612,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

