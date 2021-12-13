Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) Insider Purchases A$10,500.00 in Stock

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) insider Steven(Steve) James bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,394.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Identitii Company Profile

Identitii Limited develops and licenses enterprise software products banks and money service businesses in Australia and internationally. The company's principal product is Overlay+, a digital platform to reduce regulatory risk without replacing technology systems. It offers ISO 20022 migration; foreign exchange; and AUSTRAC reporting solutions.

