Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Reaches $7.45 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005452 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $7.45 million and $63,145.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.08047195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.64 or 1.00081175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00076552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,600 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

