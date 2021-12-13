IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

IGMS stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

