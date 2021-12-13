Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.77 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

