Illuvium (ILV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.28 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,122.59 or 0.02390972 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $721.62 million and approximately $50.28 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.24 or 0.08006703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.39 or 0.99840850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

