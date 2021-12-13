ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches Market Cap of $25,070.69

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. ImageCash has a market cap of $25,070.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 85.5% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.65 or 0.07980498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,845.09 or 0.99463182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

