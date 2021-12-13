Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.00. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 4,011 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

