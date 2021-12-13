Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 539.4% in November

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 539.4% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $12.95. 96,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,995. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMPUY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.