indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.38. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 16,936 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
