indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.38. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 16,936 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

