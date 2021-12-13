Innova (INN) One Day Volume Hits $21.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Innova has a market cap of $273,987.20 and approximately $21.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

