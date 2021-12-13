Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.