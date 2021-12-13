Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

INGN opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

